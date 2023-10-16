One Volta Ghana’s advocacy group is demanding resettlement and compensation from government for the communities affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The group says it recognises that climate change has contributed to torrential rains which have culminated in excess water, which threatens the possible collapse of the dam and its subsequent effects.

However, One Volta says it believes if there was a maintenance culture, competent forecasting and planning, the effect of the spillage would have been mitigated.

It has therefore called on the government to immediately set up a high-level committee including indigenes to know what accounted for the devastation and those found negligent must face disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, the group, in a statement, among other things, also urged the government to marshal the forces of the military field engineers’ regiment for short and long-term solutions.

“It is the responsibility of the central government of any Republic to protect the rights and welfare of its citizens irrespective of where they live. The case of Ghana seems different under this NPP administration. We are wondering whether the same attitude can be shown to other citizens facing this unforetold disaster through no fault of theirs,” the statement read in parts.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the spillage of excess water in the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams on September 15.

Thousands of residents along the Lower Volta Basin have been displaced with property loss running into millions of cedis.

Nine districts have so far been affected.

South, Central, and North Tongu districts in the Volta Region are some of the areas badly hit by flooding due to the spillage.

The current inflow to the reservoir is pegged at 400,000 cubic feet of water per second.

VRA says it is spilling just about 183,000 cubic feet of water but cannot ascertain when the spilling exercise will be over.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo visited the area on Monday to solidarise with the victims following former President John Mahama’s visit on Friday.

VRA and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) have also donated some relief items to the victims.

ALSO READ: