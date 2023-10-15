President Akufo-Addo will on Monday, October 16, visit and solidarise with the victims of the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

He is expected to visit the districts severely hit by the unfortunate situation.

The Communications Director at the presidency, Eugene Arhin made this known in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

He said the President will be joined by members of Inter-Ministerial Committee established to help address the problem.

“The President will be joined on this tour by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which has been set up to coordinate government’s response to the flooding and help bring relief to those affected.”

He added that the President will arrive this evening from his 4-day visit to the USA.

Flooding caused by the spillage has forced many communities in the north, south, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and salvage what’s left of their belongings.

The situation was dire, with the Comboni Hospital staff having to evacuate their quarters and seek shelter under a pavilion.

Patients have also been discharged, with only ten in critical condition remaining. If the water levels do not recede soon, they may also have to be discharged.