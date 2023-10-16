Member of Parliament Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor has stated that his constituency has been submerged as a result of the flooding of the Volta River and its tributaries.

He added that other affected areas include Krachi East, Krachi West, and Kpanda District, which has the Lonto-Salaga road cut off due to the flooding.

According to the legislator, the residents in the constituency have been displaced, with many losing their livelihoods.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, October 15, Dr Donkor noted that the areas in the south that were impacted by the Akosombo Dam spillage had only recently been hit, while the areas in the north of the dam had already experienced flooding earlier.

However, they did not get media coverage of the situation.

“We have been affected by the flooding of the Volta River and its tributaries. Remember, the Volta takes its source northwards so we are the first casualties of the flooding.

“The Volta River has swelled beyond its traditional boundaries, and communities around the Volta Lake have lost homes,” he said.

He added “We experienced flooding and some communities had to move almost a month ago in Pru East … in a place like Futudeke in the Pru East the whole community has been evacuated. All the communities along the Volta River have been affected and the devastation has been huge.”

Dr Donkor said his constituents were not given prior notice of the flooding of the River.

Asked how the residents are coping, he said “They are coping extremely poorly. First of all, most of them are fishermen and others are farmers who farm along the Volta Lake.

“All their farms are flooded, they are unable to go fishing, some of them have to move physically from their homes and are perching with relatives and friends.”

