The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revoked the freezing order for five bank accounts of the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP made this known in a press release on Monday, October 16,2023.

However, the OSP noted the freezing order is still in force and effect with respect to the other bank accounts and financial assets of Madam Dapaah.

The OSP commenced an investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items found in the house of the former Minister.

The office took measures, including issuing a freezing order in respect of the bank accounts and other financial assets of Ms Dapaah to facilitate the investigation.

Below is the OSP’s statement:

ALSO READ: