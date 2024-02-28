Dancehall artiste, Epixode has revealed that he received countless threats after releasing his socio-political song, ‘Wahala Dey.’

According to him, the threats came from different quarters and were in the form of phone calls and physical attacks.

The musician said there were times he would be forced to abruptly end his stage performances because of the message the song conveyed.

Speaking to Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, the artiste said he had to keep a low profile for his own safety as well as that of his family.

“When we dropped ‘Wahala Dey’, I was getting threats and phone calls. There were events that I’m on stage and they are asking me to stop performing so I had to lay low for awhile. Because I may be the one in front but the family may suffer for what I’m doing. Even though it’s a lonely road to trot…Yes, I’ve lost a few things but also it has given me certain type of respect and power to be different from the rest of the artistes,” he said.

In 2019, the versatile musician released ‘Wahala Dey’, which touches on the state of Ghana’s economy.

The song questions Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s popular statement, ‘Ghana, your beloved country is free forever’.

The musician also uses the song to speak about the sale of government contracts and celebrities living beyond their means due to societal pressure and hardships in the economy.

The 2021 VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year also condemns churches for becoming business centres, rues the missing Takoradi girls, among others, as well as bribery and corruption that is engulfing the nation.

But these messages did not go down well with some political actors who chose to threaten the motive of the musician.

Epixode further indicated that he has made some enemies and has even lost deals as a result of the song.

But the musician is comforted to stand with ordinary people and speak truth to power.

The musician added that advocacy through music can feel solitary, but it grants him a distinct power that sets him apart.

He also said that he would not kowtow to the power that may go against the voice of the people.

