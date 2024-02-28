Dancehall artiste, Epixode has expressed willingness to create campaign songs for any political party that approaches him.

According to the musician, he will not hesitate to take such an offer regardless of the polarised nature of Ghanaian politics.

However, Epixode said he will reserve the right to compose the song devoid of interference from the political party.

He indicated that, he would only engage in projects that promote and inspire hope in the Ghanaian populace “not necessarily politics”.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, the dancehall artiste said; “There are disadvantages, but it is work. It’s only in this part of the world that celebrities are found wanted for making their political affiliations public. But if a political party comes to me for an anthem knowing that the message is positive, I would do it. Not to give the people hope and later be disappointed.”

Watch video below: