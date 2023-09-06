Ghanaian Reggae dancehall artist, Epixode says highlife is the sound of the future despite the Afrobeat trend in recent times.

In an interview with Joy News’ Becky, he indicated that there are numerous Ghanaian rhythms that have been slept on due to the adoption of afrobeat which seem to trending recently.

“There are five decades of Ghanaian catalog before afrobeat which have not been touched. If Ghana has about 600 rhythms, we have not scratched the surface yet.”

“So I believe highlife is the sound of the future,” he said.

The reggae artiste, who doubles as a creative director also mentioned his newly released single titled ‘stubborn soldier’, is out on all platforms.

Explaining the track, he said, “in life we are all soldiers, it takes a stubborn soldier to still stay relevant and it will take a stubborn soldier to win the battle, of which I am a stubborn soldier.”

Speaking at the private listening session of Nigerian singer, Patoranking’s ‘World Best’ album in Accra, the ‘Wahala Dey’ hit-maker revealed that he has an upcoming album to be released in December and urged his fans to also anticipate his upcoming tour in Mexico.

“Just be on the lookout, more African music coming out, I don’t want to say highlife but more indigenous,” the creative director said.

Nigerian musician, Patoranking, held an intimate listening session with music executives, media personnel, and fans in Ghana on Sunday, September 3.

It was a private listening session for his upcoming album ‘World Best’, which features artistes from across the world, including Ludacris, Ghana’s Gyakie, M.anifest, Beenie Man, Victony, among others.