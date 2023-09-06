In a resounding show of unity and determination, the vibrant community of Hweda, in the Gomoa West District of the Central region, gathered to launch the much-anticipated fifth chapter of the Ghana Survivor Network’s powerful initiative: “Impact Makers.”

This landmark event was nothing short of a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle to combat child trafficking, particularly in a region notorious for being a source of such heinous activities, with children often being trafficked to work under grueling conditions on Lake Volta.

The launch of the 5th chapter of Impact Makers was a resounding success, drawing attendees from various walks of life, including revered local chiefs, dedicated government officials, and passionate community members.

Their presence was not merely ceremonial; it was a profound commitment to change the prevailing narrative in Hweda and put an end to the scourge of child trafficking once and for all.

One could feel the collective determination permeate the event, as the chiefs, often regarded as the custodians of tradition and culture, joined hands with government representatives who hold the power to enact policies and enforce the law.

Together with the impassioned community members, they voiced their unwavering commitment to uproot the deeply entrenched practice of child trafficking and provide a brighter future for the young souls of Hweda.

The launch marked a turning point in the fight against child trafficking in Hweda.

The collective determination of chiefs, government officials, and community members to end this grave injustice sent a powerful message that will resonate far beyond their community’s borders.