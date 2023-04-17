Ghanaian musician, Epixode has revealed in an interview on Joy Prime that, he usually does not make monetary gains from shows.

The versatile Ghanaian musician told the host Kwame Dadzie that a lot of the gigs come with benefits other than money.

“Eighty percent of the stuff, sometimes some of the negotiations you do, don’t come with money, relationships are even sometimes bigger than the money so looking at it from that perspective I will say I have even gained more things that are even bigger than I have charged,” he noted.

He, however, said that since he released the ‘Atia’ song, he has earned more money from his gigs than he did previously.

“Now they are putting respect to it that at least you have a team. At least, you need to step out clean,” he noted.

