Celebrated Ghanaian presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay looked ethereal in a gold corset dress.

A picture she shared on her Instagram page showed her seated on a single brown couch with a blue pillow behind her for comfort.

She slayed a black frontal lace wig that was tied in a low ponytail, with a long single-curl strand hanging over her chest.

Her edges were perfectly curled and laid.

Delay’s dress was made of gold, with the bottom part designed in silk fabric and the top decorated with a blend of silk and shiny elements.