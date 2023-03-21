He rose to fame as a Reggae artiste but in the last few months, Epixode has been making waves with his Atia Highlife piece. The reigning VGMA Reggae Artiste of the Year said that is happening because he has mastered his craft in Highlife.

Atia is competing against AK Songstress’ My Proposal, Adina’s Adi Dedew, Kwesi Arthur’s Adom, Kelvyn Boy’s Downfall and Kofi Kinaata’s Have Mercy in the Highlife Song of the Year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards scheduled for the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 13.

Epixode told Graphic Showbiz his recent successes with Highlife music stemmed from continuous practice which is yielding fruits now.

“Although I have done several renditions of Atia, the Highlife version with Kwabena Kwabena went viral. I believe that happened because I worked very hard to master my craft and that is paying off now,” he said.

According to Epixode, who had three nominations in the categories of Reggae Artiste of the Year, Reggae Song of the Year and Best Highlife Song of Year, he would love to walk home with the Highlife Song of the Year category.

“Among all the three categories, I will be glad and honoured if I walk home with the Highlife Song of the Year category since that is what I am eyeing most. Atia is a very simple Highlife song and I’m happy for the recognition,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

Talking about Atia, he said he just decided to drop a Highlife piece and is very excited about the outcome.

“I was just trying my hands on a Highlife piece and it blew everywhere. I decided to do other genres to give people the chance to appreciate the song in different forms,” he said.