Six months on and the time is finally right for Nigerian superstar, Davido, to comment on the demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

News went rife on October 31, 2022 that his three-year-old son had been involved in an accidental drowning in his plush Banana Island mansion.

Despite not confirming or refuting the news, his subsequent actions proved the former, including deleting his social media pages and postponing his album and tour.

However, the king is back and he is ready to continue his unbeatable legacy from where he paused.

He made the announcement in a post which contained a video where he admitted to losing his son.

According to him, there is a time for everything, including a time to grieve and heal, the reason he went on a hiatus.

“There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence,” he said.

He further thanked his close associates and fans for the constant love and support which he said has held him down.

“All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new”.

It is for this reason he titled his fourth studio album, TIMELESS, a reminder of the unwavering love he received in his tough times.

The album, which drops on 31st March, 2023, is a memoir of his life – a journey of happiness, love, pain and success.

Watch video below: