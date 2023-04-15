Ghanaian artiste, Theophilus Naa Ardey Otoo popularly known as Epixode has disclosed why he parted ways with former manager Ezhibit.

On November 11, 2022, Epixode made the announcement of the cessation of their contract through his lawyers.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Joy Prime he said because he was handling his page he used his page for business without his consent.

“Per what our lawyers wrote, there was a sort of impersonation and it was not good for our brand. Because of the kind of work we do, we actually engage with people so I happened to have businesses with people that I didn’t know about as Epixode, I didn’t think it is good for the brand,” he said.

Explaining further, he said “because he was handling my social media pages he had had businesses in the name of Epixode which the whole team didn’t know about and it was not looking good as time went on so we all had a very good understanding that we needed to move on.”

Epixode, however, noted that regardless of the unfortunate incident, Ezhibit played a good role while they worked together.

He said it wasn’t his sole decision but that of the entire team.

The release written by Epixode’s lawyers, Ankoma Mensah & Associates, in November 2022 Ezhitbit would no longer act as a manager, representative, or agent of Epixode, neither does he have anything to do with his brand.

They advised the public not to transact, discuss nor have anything to do with the former manager, relating to, affecting or having any bearing on Epixode’s brand.

Epixode, widely known in the dancehall space, got people amazed by his versatility while he took a foray into highlife and other genres.

After his success with the ‘Atia’ songs and its renditions, he is out with another highlife song titled ‘O’bra’ which features Santrofi band.

Epixode’s interview will air tomorrow (April 15, 2023) on Joy Prime at 3pm.

