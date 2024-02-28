Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has confirmed that coach Rigobert Song’s contract, which expired on Wednesday, will not be renewed, thus concluding his two-year tenure at the helm.

Song, a former Cameroon player with 137 caps to his name, steered the team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they notably defeated Brazil but were eliminated in the initial stage.

However, his stint saw Cameroon reaching only the last-16 stage in the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, falling to eventual finalists Nigeria.

Fecafoot stated in a release, “Today the Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation notified the members of the Indomitable Lions staff of the end of their contract to manage Cameroon’s Senior Men’s National Team. In the next few days, the details of the recruitment process for a new Indomitable Lions coaching staff will be announced.”

During his tenure, Song managed to secure only six victories out of 23 matches in charge.