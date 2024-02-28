The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paved the way for a potential presidential running mate for its flagbearer, John Mahama.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande stated that the party is ready to listen to those endorsed for the job.

He explained that voting at meetings to arrive at a decision has consistently been part of the NDC custom, emphasising that if it becomes necessary at any level, it will be proposed by the General Secretary and the National Chairman.

“That doesn’t just put so much pressure on the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, knowing very well that with this announcement out, those who are very interested in partnering with him will scale up their lobbying skills,” he said.

This comes after the former president presented names for consideration to the NEC and Council of Elders.

The decision of the two bodies will bring finality to the choice of the running mate at a meeting scheduled for March 7, 2024.

However, persons interested in the job are at liberty to lobby.

“If you aspire to be a flagbearer, you go around and campaign; the same principle applies to the running mate.

“So a lot of people are interested; this is our season to be consulted, they have to call us and speak to us so that we arrive at the best choice. So the choice would be in the interest of the party,” he explained.

He dismissed the claims that allowing people to lobby the NEC for the running mate position would encourage monetisation of the electoral process.

“Who told you that when lobbying somebody, you carry money around and lobby the people? No, in NDC you lobby, you speak to individuals, you sell your visions, you have to carry your CV on your back,” the NDC Deputy General Secretary said.

ALSO READ: