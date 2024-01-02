Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is advocating for the selection of a female running mate for the 2024 polls.

In the 2020 elections, NDC flagbearer John Mahama chose former Education Minister Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

During the launch of the Obaasima Academy in Accra, the legal practitioner spoke to the media, highlighting the importance of supporting women in leadership roles to address gender disparities.

Stressing that the NDC’s constitution provides guidelines for the flagbearer’s decision on a running mate, she expressed confidence that Naana Opoku-Agyemang would be considered significantly.

Former President Mahama has set February 2024 for the running mate selection.

Bawa Mogtari, in her statement, urged for consideration of the female factor in Ghanaian politics during this decision-making process.

“I pray that in all the conversations that we are having, the choice of a running mate should at least consider the factor of the female in Ghanaian politics. There must be great examples out there as to why we can offer such platforms to women, both old and young, who will do enormous things to support the course of men,” remarked Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

In November, John Mahama provided a strong indication of the identity of his running mate for the 2024 election, stating that the individual had previously served in his administration.

