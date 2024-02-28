Former Ghana Blackstars captain, Asamoah Gyan has said that he is not worried about the criticisms he has received, following his appointment to serve on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team.

Asamoah Gyan says he has no concerns with what has been said about his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party.

He said this at the inauguration of the NPP’s Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections, at Alisa Hotel, when quizzed about the thoughts of his critics.

“They have their own opinions, I have been there [before]. I have been to stadiums, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it.”

“At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy’s territory and you come out with applause. I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can’t just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.

“At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn’t do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…”

Watch video below:

Background

Asamoah Gyan, earlier this month, was named on the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections to serve as the lead for the “Youth and Sports” manifesto sub-committee.

The former Ghana international is expected to contribute his knowledge on to the sports aspect of Dr Bawumia’s manifesto.

His acceptance to serve on Bawumia’s team has been received with mixed reactions from Ghanaians with some criticising the former Sunderland man.

The committee has been tasked to carry out a thorough review of the party’s previous manifestos from the 2016 and 2020 elections.