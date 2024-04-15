Asamoah Gyan has shed light on the factors behind Ghana’s loss in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Egypt.

After a challenging start to the tournament, the Black Stars surged their way to the final for the first time since 1992.

However, facing the reigning champions Egypt in the ultimate showdown posed significant challenges.

Gyan attributes Ghana’s defeat to a departure from their defensive strategy in earlier matches, which allowed Egypt to capitalize and secure victory with an 85th-minute goal.

“We adopted a more defensive approach in 2010, focusing on a one-goal project. However, we shifted to a more proactive stance in the final, which unfortunately didn’t yield the desired result,” he shared during an interview on Onua TV.

Reflecting on the match, the former Black Stars captain expressed disappointment with a crucial substitution made by then-coach Milovan Rajevac at a crucial juncture.

Gyan labelled it as one of the most baffling decisions of his career.

“I was disheartened because I had a strong feeling I would score. But as the Egyptians celebrated their goal, I noticed the No. 3 on the substitution board. It remains one of the most peculiar substitutions I’ve witnessed in my career,” he added.

Despite the bitter outcome in the final, Gyan’s contributions to the team were substantial, finishing the tournament with three goals.

Over his illustrious career, he amassed a remarkable tally of 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars, cementing his status as the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Having retired from professional football in June 2023, Gyan has shifted his focus to off-field pursuits.

