The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has revealed its plans to host an annual Ghana Music Festival every December, as part of their ongoing efforts to champion Ghanaian music.

President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons explained that, the festival’s purpose is to showcase the diverse array of Ghanaian music, drawing in music enthusiasts and diaspora communities during the festive season.

He expressed confidence in the festival’s ability to raise the profile of Ghanaian music, both domestically and internationally.

“We are planning to host a Ghana music festival every December for tourists and visitors to enjoy. This festival is going to bring music from all regions of Ghana and it is going to be so big. So let’s embrace our music, listen to our music, get used to our music, download our music, and support our local artists”, he said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

Bessa Simons also stressed the collective responsibility to nurture a deeper appreciation for Ghanaian music year-round.

He encouraged radio stations to amplify Ghanaian music throughout the year, emphasizing that familiarity breeds enjoyment.

“The more exposure we give to our music, the more ingrained it becomes in our culture. It doesn’t have to be only December,” he noted.

The MUSIGA President also highlighted plans to integrate musicians and cultural troupes into tourist experiences across the country, enhancing visitors’ exposure to Ghana’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

He underscored the importance of incorporating music and dance into the tourism experience to ensure tourists fully appreciate the multifaceted beauty of Ghana’s cultural landscape.

