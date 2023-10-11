Popular Reggae artiste, Ras Caleb lost the bid to become President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He was defeated by veteran highlife musician, Bessa Simons.

The livid musician “cursed” those who took money from him with the promise of voting for him as next MUSIGA President but failed to honour it.

According to Ras Caleb, he toured all the regions of Ghana and had firsthand information of how things were poorly managed.

He indicated that, the members had assured him of their support as next President to make things better for the union.

“The members who took money from me and didn’t vote for me should continue to wallow in poverty. I have a lot of things I am currently doing and I will prefer to continue doing them than to waste my time with this MUSIGA administration,” he said.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz after the elections, Ras Caleb said he cannot work with the new MUSIGA administration because they are “corrupt and lack vision”.

The MUSIGA elections took place across the regions of Ghana with Ras Appiah Levi gaining 66 votes, while Bessa Simons polled 324 after the votes were collated.

Other elected executives are Rev Dr Yawson (1st Vice President), Abena Ruthy (2nd Vice President), S. K. Agyemang (General Secretary), Rev Eyison (National Treasurer), Rev Gifty Ghansah (National Welfare Officer) and Chizzy Wailer (National Organiser).

