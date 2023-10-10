Veteran highlife musician, Joseph Amoah popularly known as Adane Best has said he needs to be acknowledged for promoting the Ga language through music for the past three decades.

To the ‘Ayitey’ hitmaker, after music group Wolumei became inactive, he has been very instrumental and till date his songs are still relevant.

According to Adane Best, it takes a talented musician to be this impactful and the Gas don’t joke with him because of the role he has played.

“I can proudly say that I made the Ga language popular through my music. Most of my songs are rendered in Ga and everybody loves it. There is no major Ga activity that I have not been booked to perform at. In fact, the Gas cherish me like gold and I don’t take that for granted”, he told the Graphic Showbiz in an interview recently.

Although his parents are not Gas, Adane Best said he grew up with his grandfather who was living in Adedenkpo near Palladium in Accra.

He explained that, he spent most of his life with his grandfather and had no choice but to learn the Ga language.

Although Adane Best says the Gas cherish him a lot, he thinks it is not enough as a solo musician who has done this for 30 years and still active.

“I have been busy for the past years playing shows all over the world. The reason Nigerians are always ahead of us is because they cherish and acknowledge their veteran musicians. 2 Face, P- Squares are highly respected by their musicians and the entire country. Here in Ghana, it’s about who has the biggest song at the moment and no one regards you if you don’t have that trending song. They easily forget the contribution you have made with your songs in the past,” he said.

