A singular act of love by reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, when he won the prestigious award has opened more doors for him in the music industry.

Receiving his enviable award on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Blacko, as he is otherwise known, gave a shout out to veteran artiste Adane Best by singing a verse of his decade-old Maafio song.

The reason, he said in an interview on TV3 monitored by Adomonline.com, is that the song carries a message of hope that his predictions pertaining to the music industry and awards are coming to pass.

He further explained that he idolises Adane Best since he grew up loving his songs kind courtesy his mother who is a die-hard fan of Adane.

“Singing Adane Best’ song on stage is like a culture. I love him soo much. The love did not start today or five years ago, we love him from home. My mother loves him so much. I have even recorded a song for him.”

While he was still in the business of singing praises to Adane’s name, the veteran artiste surprised him by calling in on the show to express his heartfelt gratitude.

Blacko was left speechless and in disbelief as he listened attentively to the words of blessings his idol proclaimed into his life.

Adane Best thanked Blacko for reminding the world of his legacy and for showcasing his love for him publicly on such a grand stage.

The two hinted of a possible collaboration in the coming days.

