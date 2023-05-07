Once upon a time, a street hustler from Konongo Zongo born in the early 2000s made history as one of Ghana’s Artiste of the Year, his name – Black Sherif.

Not only did he make the mining community popular, musically, Black Sherif has proven the best does not always come from the west.

After the most important announcement at the awards night, jubilation erupted in Ashanti Region in celebrating the son of the soil.

Black Sherif was crowned 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year after beating his topmost contender, Piesie Esther and six others – Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

When the media lens caught up with Konongo residents, they were celebrating the victory with wild dance moves on the streets.

The win earned them the bragging right to declare their community, and in extension, the Ashanti Region as the best in Ghana.

They applauded the organizers of VGMA for fairness as they exhibited their pride.

Watch video below:

Scenes from Konongo Zongo after Black Sherif was announced Artist of the Year. It appears the “Rasta Party” has started already. #24thVGMA pic.twitter.com/ASq8u0YqTi — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) May 7, 2023

