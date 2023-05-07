The annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which came off on Saturday, May 6, saw a plethora of acts put on their best performances at the Grand Arena.
Many of them were awarded for their work in the year under review.
One of the big contenders of the night, Piesie Esther, walked home with two awards namely Best Gospel Song with Waye Me Yie and the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year.
Meanwhile, King Promise won the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year Awards. Black Sherif as predicted by some won the overall Artiste of the Year award, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best Music Video and Most Popular Song of the Year award.
However, as expected some people are unhappy, while others are okay, with the awards given and the performances. Social media users had varied reactions to the 2023 VGMA.