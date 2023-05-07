The annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which came off on Saturday, May 6, saw a plethora of acts put on their best performances at the Grand Arena.

Many of them were awarded for their work in the year under review.

One of the big contenders of the night, Piesie Esther, walked home with two awards namely Best Gospel Song with Waye Me Yie and the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Meanwhile, King Promise won the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year Awards. Black Sherif as predicted by some won the overall Artiste of the Year award, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best Music Video and Most Popular Song of the Year award.

However, as expected some people are unhappy, while others are okay, with the awards given and the performances. Social media users had varied reactions to the 2023 VGMA.

Big Congratulations to Black sherif X Gyakie. I really love them both 🥺🙌

Leave a red heart to show some love ❤️

King Promise wasn't winning VGMA till this Guy came in his life

The album of the year was rigged for King Promise.



Blacko Sheriff deserves that award. Honestly. — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) May 7, 2023

Album of the Year – king Promise



Album of the Year – king Promise

Me to VGMA: 👇🏼

This year VGMA be like

King promise needs it because he never won

Amerado needs it to make the competition intact

Sarkodie needs it cos Blacko can't win all over him

Blacko needs less cos he just came

Piesie needs some cos she's a gospel artiste 🤝🤦‍♂️#VGMA #VGMAonTV3 pic.twitter.com/KJD8BWfJSI — Highest valency wiry 🇬🇭🐐 (@ValencyWiry) May 7, 2023

This album of the year di3 vgma we wont understand

Record of the year



Album of the year



Naaah vgma let’s be serious — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) May 7, 2023

Congratulations to Black Sherif for winning VGMA Artiste Of the year, Most popular song of the year, album of the year and etc of the year. 🥳

VGMA should stop that nonsense where they deprive a deserving an artiste of one award just because they are going to win a different award they deserve too. How is Blacko’s album not album of the year???? How????? Have they listened to the material? The impact?? Nonsense — Jimmy Buckets (@1RealKayPee) May 7, 2023

What?? King Promise 5 star win album of the year ahead of Blacko?

So can’t you people see VGMA is loosing is relevancy without shatta wale ? Check the records and see 🤫. — Mr_Wahab(Ka Na Wu) (@2nd_juddas) May 7, 2023

This VGMA people are not reasonable at all, I’ve never taken them serious since they robbed larruso off the dancehall artiste of the year. Very poor from them — Blacko is Him🌟 (@SS9Platinum) May 7, 2023

Vgma is not fair . How come that this album did not win album of the year, but all the same big-up to king promise — BLACKSEAD (@Glory_bwoy_) May 7, 2023

Not until vgma understands what rap is about and the elements that consist of rap,Teephlow will never win RPOTY coz THEY DON’T KNOW rap!! — UnkleDemon (@mulabadax) May 7, 2023