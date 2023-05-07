Musical Whizz-kid, Black Sherif, has attained the highest local feat for any Ghanaian artiste – the prestigious title as Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year.

Since his emergence into the industry some few years ago, he has undeniably worked hard and put Ghana music on the map.

To crown his efforts, the organisers of the award scheme and audiences have chosen him as the best artiste for the year in review.

The suspense of the night was broken when Deputy Creative Arts Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, made the announcement at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.

Black Sherif has been adjudged the 2023 Artist of the Year.

He beat stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

This makes it the first time he has entered the record book and the 22nd artiste to be crowned.

Receiving his award, Black Sherif expressed gratitude to all who found him worthy.

Days prior he revealed he will celebrate his victory with the ‘ghettos and Rastas’. In view of this he sent them a special shout out for their contribution to his craft.

The Konongo Zongo-based artiste dedicated the award to his parents and community.

In the coming days, expect more from Sad Boy Blacko.