Gospel singer, Frank Tagoe, popularly known as Perez Musik, has said he was stunned when he was announced as the Songwriter and Best Male vocalist at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to the Blema Tesaa hitmaker, although he worked hard and was confident to win, the other nominees deserved to win as well.

“To some extent, I will say I had a little hope because I believe I worked really hard. And I trusted that all the nominees for that category we all have equal opportunity to win.

“I was really humbled by it though I expected it, when my name was mentioned my heart skipped a beat,” he said on Accra-based Onua TV.

The first-timer beat acts like reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, Gospel Singer of the Year, Piesie Esther, Fameye, Diana Hamilton, and Ewurabena in the Songwriter of the Year category.

For the Best Male Vocal Performance category, Perez Musik battled with Stonebwoy, King Promise, Camidoh, and Kyei Mensah.

With his Hewale Lala song, Perez Musik bagged five nominations at the 24th edition of the music festival and made away with two awards.

The other categories he was nominated for included; Record of the Year, Best Gospel Song, and Best Gospel Artiste.

