North Nongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has for the first time explained why he kicked a writ from Rev Kusi Boateng which was served by a bailiff.

Clearing the air on the matter, Mr Ablakwa admitted it was an unfortunate incident.

However, he said he was provoked by the posture of the bailiff.

“I was extremely provoked. I was asking the gentleman who are you and he wouldn’t tell me. He just says I have documents for you. I say which documents? Just let me know, and then he threw it at me.

“So, I lost my cool. Honestly, that is not me and it was an unfortunate incident but I felt so disrespected. I was driving myself and I thought I could just kick it out of my way and go away,” he explained on Accra-based Metro TV.

The lawmaker was served by a bailiff on Friday, February 3, 2023, on the premises of Metro Television after appearing on their morning show, Good Morning Ghana.

However, a video which went viral captured him kicking away the writ filed against him, an act which was greeted with mixed reactions amidst calls for him to be punished.

The order sought to restrain Mr Ablakwa from making further public disclosures of the private information, documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to Rev Kusi Boateng; and for such further order or orders as the Court deems fit.

Rev. Boateng dragged the legislator to court alleging he had demonstrated gross disrespect for the court by refusing to accept court documents.

But an Accra High Court on Tuesday dismissed the contempt case against Mr Ablakwa.

The Court said that the evidence presented by Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, is fraught with inconsistencies and doubt.

It, therefore, concluded that this fails to meet the legal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

