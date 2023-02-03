Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is seen in a viral video confronting a bailiff attempting to serve him a writ.

This comes after the Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Rev Kusi Boateng has filed an order of injunction against the MP restraining him from further publications on him.

In a video that has gone viral shows North Tongu MP is seen kicking away the writ filed against him.

The order seeks to restrain him from making further public disclosures of the private information, documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the Applicant; and for such further order or orders as the Court deems fit.

He was served by a bailiff on Friday, February 3, 2023 on the premises of Metro Television after appearing on their morning show, Good Morning Ghana.

In the video, the legislator who was seen standing by his vehicle in the company of the bailiff, later entered the car in an attempt to drive off.

However, the bailiff dropped the document on the ground in his presence. This compelled Mr Ablakwa to get out of the car. He then kicked the document away from his vehicle and returned to his seat and drove off.

