The Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Rev Kusi Boateng, has filed an order of injunction against the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, restraining him from further publications on him.

In a writ filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra, Rev Kusi Boateng prayed the court for, “an order of interim injunction to restrain the 1ST Respondent/ Respondent from making further public disclosures of the private information, documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the Applicant; and for such further order or orders as this Court deems fit.”

Also cited in the writ is the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice as 2nd Respondent.

Below is the writ: