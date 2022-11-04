Ghanaian gospel song Minister, Frank Nii Okai Tagoe, also known as Perez Musik, thrilled fans at this year’s Adom Praiz festival.

Ghana’s sensational gospel musician performed all his songs when he mounted the stage with his team.

Perez has a few Twi and English songs because he feels comfortable whenever he is recording in Ga and believes it helps his audience to relate.

Usual of him, the ‘Blema Tesaa (Rock of Ages)’ and ‘Hewale Lala’ hitmaker blended both the Ga dialect and the English Language just as it did to the earlier songs.

As a sound engineer, he made sure the sound techniques were brought to bear as he backed the Tser Ofe with a powerful rhythm.

The track talks about the fact that God is wonderful and all his works are wonderful.

The song also puts God above all things and that all his works are evidence of the fact that he is Supreme.

ALSO READ:

Adom Praiz 2022: How Travis Greene’s handsome boys surprised him on…

Adom Praiz 2022: Anointing overload as Ohemaa Mercy takes over at…