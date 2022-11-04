Fast rising Ghanaian gospel musician, Efe Grace, lived up to her name at the 2022 edition of Ghana’s number one gospel concert, Adom Praiz Festival.

Her spirit-filled performance showered the grace of God on patrons who thronged the Dome of Perez Chapel for an encounter with God.

Efe Grace took the audience close to heaven with her angelic voice. She kept the audience on their feet till she exited the stage.

Efe Grace ended her performance with her father’s hit song ‘Yehowa ne mabankese’.

Efe Grace, who is steadily making her way into the public eye, has been performing on several significant stages.

MORE: