Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM is set to ignite the stage with the 14th edition of Adom Praiz.

The event slated for today, Sunday, October 29, 2023, is “The Choirs’ Edition.”

This exceptional musical gala brings together 10 remarkable choirs from various churches and independent groups that are deeply rooted in the essence of gospel music.

The harmonious voices of these choirs will uplift your spirits and draw you closer to God.

As the sun sets, get ready for an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and powerful expressions of faith.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Venue: Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, Accra

Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, Accra Event Schedule:

3:00 PM – Red Carpet & Photo Moments: Arrive early to capture the essence of this remarkable evening.

Arrive early to capture the essence of this remarkable evening. 5:00 PM – Show Starts: Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting performances of the choirs. The show runs for 5 hours and ends at 10:00 PM.

The anticipation is at its peak, with 6,000 devoted Christian music enthusiasts expected to grace the event.

Adom Praiz is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of faith, a gathering of souls, and a testimony of the power of gospel music to uplift and inspire.

Programmes Manager for Adom FM, Joshua Tigo said this year’s edition will surpass all expectations.

“Over the years, a multitude of people have joined us in praise, and we’ve decided to take it even higher. We’re bringing choirs from some of the largest churches in the country, and you can expect over 400 voices singing in glory to God. Adom Praiz is not just a show; it’s our heartfelt offering to the divine,” he said.

Join us today at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, Accra, for Adom Praiz 2023, The Choirs’ Edition. Tickets are available at GH¢70 per person. This event is not to be missed, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to come together in celebration, devotion, and unity.

Adom TV invites everyone to be part of this spectacular musical journey and experience the transcendental power of gospel music. It’s a day to celebrate faith and share in the divine harmony of Adom Praiz. See you there!

MORE: