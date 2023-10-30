Thousands of Ghanaians left the Perez Dome blessed following the successful 2023 edition of Adom Praiz.

This year’s event was the choral edition which was held on Sunday, October 29,2023.

Harmonious Chorale started the event with lively songs before the Multimedia Choir, Royal House Chapel, Choir Destiny Choir, CT Praise, Perez Chapel Choir, Team Eternity, Bethel Revival Choir, The New Song, Voices of Triumph, among groups stormed the stage with worship and praises.

Piesie Esther also gave the audience a surprising performance with her new song ‘Mo’ and other hits songs.

Joe Mettle charged the auditorium with his worship and his praises.

Patrons who trooped to the Perez Dome enjoyed the event and left as blessed people.

Expect more from the next year’s Adom Praiz.

Below are some photos from the event