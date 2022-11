As expected at this year’s musical concert Adom Praiz, Pastor Edwin Dadson lived up to expectation.

He proved he was worth all the screams and cheers that greeted him when he mounted the stage at the Perez Dome.

Beginning with some local worship medley, he gradually raised the tempo and finally exploded with his popular hit songs.

They include: This far by Grace, Higher, ‘Nnaase’ and many others

There was no sitting for anybody as he brought them right before the throne of God.

