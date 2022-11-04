Birds of a feather indeed they say flock together and this became evident when Dr Jackie Greene, wife of American gospel musician, Travis Greene, mounted the stage at the Adom Praiz 2022.

Midway through his electrifying ministration, Travis gave his wife a moment to also share with the high-spirited patrons what she is also made up of.

Just like her husband, Jackie’s moment on stage, though short, was one that will always be remembered and cherished.

As the instrumentalists continued to display their skills behind the drums, guitar and piano, she made short but powerful declarations and prayers upon the lives of the several patrons present.

November 4, and Adom Praiz 2022 Festival indeed will forever be a day the elated patrons will forever cherish.