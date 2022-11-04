He is not such a popular gospel musician but when Jessie Morgan picked the microphone and mounted the stage, the atmosphere took a different turn at the 2022 Adom Praiz Festival.

Jessie Morgan performed his own renditions of several popular gospel songs including Sonnie Badu’s Oh Baba to the delight of patrons.

The patrons in the auditorium who were beside themselves with joy after a break from two virtual concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic danced wholeheartedly.

Others who knew the songs joined Jesse to sing to the glory of God.

ALSO READ: