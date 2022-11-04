A tout in a Kenyan park was on Thursday, November 3, arraigned before a law court for insulting a female minibus driver.

George Kihiu Karanja, who was accused of calling Catherine Kabura Wangari a prostitute at Tom Mboya Street commercial bus stop, pleaded guilty to using abusive words in a public place with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

In the charge sheet filed before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, it was alleged that the suspect had on October 22, 2022, used abusive words on Kabura namely “malaya, mea ndevu”.

It was alleged that he used the abusive words after approaching the complainant, asking her to drive away as where she parked belonged to another minubus driver.

Though she complied, the accused person followed her and opened the driver’s door, pulled her out, and started insulting her.

When two police officers from the traffic police turned up at the scene to restore normalcy in the area, George fled.

After being arrested and arraigned in court, the accused person pleaded guilty while also claiming that the economy is tough, and he was afraid the complainant might affect the movement of his minibus.

He pleaded with the court to forgive him, saying that he committed the offence out of anger and will not repeat the same in the future.

George further revealed that he has since apologised to the complainant, but her boss declined to have the matter settled out of court.

The magistrate detained George until November 7 and directed the probation department to file a pre-sentencing report when the court will issue the sentence.