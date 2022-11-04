Saxophonist, Sax Borsah, has set the ball rolling to prepare patrons at this year’s Adom Praiz Festival to an unforgettable night.

With a soothing rendition of popular Ghanaian gospel songs he prepared the minds and souls of patrons who are ready to praise and worship God.

The saxophonist kept patrons on their feet for the spirit-filled ministrations at the Perez Dome in Accra.

This year’s gospel concert, which is the first edition after the coronavirus pandemic, will also witness performances from veteran gospel musicians Anim Yirenkyi, Ohemaa Mercy, Jack Alolome, Piesie Esther, and Celestine Donkor among others.

Headline artiste, Travis Green from the United States and his team are on standby for the much-anticipated event.

MORE: