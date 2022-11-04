Embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is still optimistic he can turn around the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy and has courted the support of all.

Mr Ofori-Atta said this in a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries, Friday.

He touted himself as the Minister who has been through thick and thin for the nation and knows what exactly what he is about.

“Let me assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, and nobody can really say we don’t understand what we are doing.

“The question is what resources do we have and how are we going to deploy them in the nation that we have and how do we stand firm in very difficult circumstances?” he quizzed.

The optimism, he indicated, was the fact that Ghana remains the best destination to do business.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it, and we should do it,” he stated.

Mr Ofori-Atta has come under pressure to resign from office amidst calls for President Akufo-Addo to also sack him as many believe the former has lost grip of the economy.

From a consistent rise in fuel prices, high cost of goods and services among others, many citizens are of the opinion that Mr Ofori-Atta does not deserve to remain at post.

But President Akufo-Addo says his cousin has performed to his satisfaction, hence there is no basis to sack him.

However, when the pressure heightened with New Patriotic Party parliamentarians threatening to boycott government business, the President last week appealed for him to remain at post until negotiations with the IMF are concluded and the 2023 budget presented.