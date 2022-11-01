Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated President Akufo-Addo‘s address on Sunday was to focus on measures to turn the economy around amid the prevailing hardship and nothing else.

The Minister said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen when asked why the President did not publicly comment on intense calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked as Finance Minister.

“I’m not sure it was necessary for the President to speak about that issue. He was focused on the 12 measures he announced and getting them to work,” he said.

Akufo-Addo on Sunday addressed the citizenry for the first time on the state of the economy.

Admitting that the nation is in crisis, the President outlined some 12 measures that his administration has taken to soften the hardship for Ghanaians.

The address has been met with mixed reactions with many expressing disappointment about why the President did not speak about his cousin.

Others have also asserted that the address did not inspire hope as was expected.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah who doubles as Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said the Akufo-Addo-led government’s commitment was towards economic recovery at the moment with other matters to be addressed later.

“The President has met with the MPs who presented the petition and they have arrived at a decision. I think they believe that when there is turbulence, that is not the time to think of getting rid of the pilot,” he said.

