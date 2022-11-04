Nick Cannon is getting ready to add baby Number 11 to his brood. On Thursday (November 4), model Alyssa Scott announced she and the television host are expecting their second child together.

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sultry photo baring her growing baby bump. In the snap, Scott stands fully nude in the bathtub with her body in profile as Cannon gazes up at her from below.

As it turns out, Scott loved the photo so much, she even had it turned into a painting, writing, “Thank you to my beautiful & talented friend @glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork” on a separate post showing off the art.

In a third post, Cannon is pictured sweetly kissing Scott’s bump while she has her hair wrapped in a fluffy white towel.

Neither Scott nor Cannon have yet to share an official due date for their coming bundle of joy, but the baby will be the couple’s first child since the tragic death of their firstborn Zen, who died last December at just 5 months old due to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Since Zen’s death, his famous dad — who practices “consensual non-monogamy” — has also welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with Lanisha Cole, and 10th child Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, all in the span of a few months.