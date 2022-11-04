The Ghana Police Service has given the green light by the police to embark on ‘Kumi Pre Ko’ Reloaded‘ demonstration.

The protest, to be led by private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, will be held on November 5 at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 7:00am.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the private legal practitioner said the protest is to compel President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to resign as the head of state.

“President Akufo-Addo has disgraced us all over the world. He is enriching his family at the expense of Ghanaians reeling in abject poverty,” he stressed.

Mr Kpebu, who is the lead convener of ‘Kume Pre ko’, is happy at the response from Ghanaians.

“People are ready to join the protest. Many in Kumasi and Takoradi are waiting for their demonstration,” he stressed.

Mr Kpebu is, however, urging Ghanaians to join his push for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for mismanaging Ghana’s economy.