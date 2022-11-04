Actress Gloria Sarfo has attracted attention to her social media page with a throwback photo of her advanced teen days.

The actress, who woke up in a hyper mood, shared the photos to remind her fans of God’s glory in her life.

The photo was of her twenties period when she was an average girl yet to dominate the film industry and become a star.

According to her, her twenties were definitely the most interesting years of her life, and her pose in the photo gives credence to that fact.

She was rocking a shimmery tank top with slacks with her short braided hair, coupled with eyeglasses.

At the time the photo was taken, she was a slender babe with no exaggerative hips and buttocks, a sharp contrast to her current curvaceous look.

