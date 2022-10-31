American NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and celebrated actress, Gabrielle Union-Wade have arrived in Ghana.

They were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after touching down.

The beautiful couple was with their daughter, three-year-old Kaavia.

Ghana has become a hub for travellers, especially as the year nears a close with many festivals docking in the country at that time.

Wade and Gabriel were met by a display from a traditional dance troupe on arrival.

The former Miami Heat shooting guard was seen enjoying the performance as he danced along briefly.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, welcomed them by handing them sashes as a welcome gift.

The visit forms part of the family’s world tour, which they dubbed the Wade Tour 2022.

American 🇺🇸 NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union arrives in Ghana 🇬🇭 with their gorgeous daughter #DisturbingAfrica pic.twitter.com/crd6IWbQQ0 — Maxtyme ♍️ (@maxtyme_1) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, in a report by AmeyawDebrah.com, Mr and Mrs Wade had a fantastic celebration in Zanzibar, Tanzania, before making their way to Accra, Ghana.

For their first outing in Ghana, Gabrielle and Dwayne, alongside their daughter, Kaavia, were spotted at the enstoolment ceremony of Diallo Sumbry as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development) in Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Diallo has consistently worked to build bridges between Ghana and the global African diaspora through his work as a Tourism Ambassador to Ghana, co-architect/founder of The Year of Return, Director of Partnership of African Ancestry, author of The Smart Repatriation Guide to Ghana, and CEO of The Adinkra Group, a cultural resource organisation.

