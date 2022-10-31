Manchester City and Belgium talisman, Kevin De Bruyne, has hinted that Qatar 2022 could be his last World Cup.

De Bruyne, now 31-years-old, has confessed that he could play in his final World Cup this winter. The midfielder has also revealed that City are not discussing the tournament due to their busy club schedule.

“I am obviously 31 and I don’t know what will happen in four years,” he said after City’s 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday.

“It is my third time, I understand what is coming and I cannot speak for someone else who will be there for the first time. We are not talking about it with team-mates. The schedule is too hectic,” he added.

Before taking in perhaps his last ever World Cup in Qatar, De Bruyne’s attention will be firmly placed on club matters with City.

The Belgium international ranks tenth in Belgium international football history for both appearances (93) and goals (25).