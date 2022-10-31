Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has been lauded a few days after she dropped her new Final Say medley to entertain gospel music lovers.

The eight-minute live-recorded track captured the celebrated gospel singer performing live in a colourful auditorium as her spirited self thrills the crowd.

Celestine Donkor has been on top of her game since her inception in Ghana’s gospel music fraternity.

She has been billed to perform at this year’s Adom Praiz concert alongside the headliner Grammy-nominated Travis Greene.

Fans took to her YouTube column to urge the gospel queen to keep inspiring the world with her soothing voice.

Check out some of the reactions below:

