Celebrated gospel act, Celestine Donkor, with the assistance of her young mentee, Nhyiraba Gideon, ignited an unquenchable fire on stage at the 2020 Adom Praiz Virtual Concert.

The duo, as expected, blessed fans with their popular song, ‘Agbebolo’, and others that pleased heaven and shook the earth.

Patrons, though could not be seen, were obviously either tapping or up on their feet to dance and worship to the glory of God.

Moments into her third song she went on her knees in prayer.

Celestine gave a ministration so typical of her; magnificent performance that left indelible marks on her patrons.

Audiences watching the live show flooded the comment section of Adom TV, FM and Adomonline.com with testimonies of how the service was already yielding positive impact.

Celestine sang her hearts out on the same stage that gave her healing from a knee sprain three years ago.