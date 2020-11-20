Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah , left gospel music lovers spellbound when she gave viewers of this year’s 2020 edition of Adom Praiz a treat.

This year’s annual gospel concert, Adom Praiz, saw Evangelist Asamoah give fans a taste of heaven with renditions of her old worship songs.

Diana Asamoah at Adom Praiz 2020

Wearing a beautiful white dress and a red scarf, the queen of gospel sensational sang praises and worshipped God for his goodness in 2020.

READ ALSO:

She is credited with award-winning songs like ‘M’abo Wo Din’, ‘Akoko Abon’ and ‘Woda Mu Fua’ among others.

Diana Asamoah at Adom Praiz 2020

Patrons watching the virtual concert from their homes were thrilled just like the one they experienced two years ago at the Perez Dome.