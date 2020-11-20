Gospel act, Eric Jeshrun, has served viewers of this year’s 2020 edition of Adom Praiz with a spirit-filled song.

Dressed in an African print top and black trousers, singer Jeshrun started his performance on a low note and then later onto a very high note, singing some medley songs as patrons enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

The energetic musician accompanied his performance with powerful dance moves from his backup singers.

This year’s event, which happens to be a virtual concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place at the Silicon Lodge in Accra.

