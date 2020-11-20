The 2020 edition of Adom Praiz, the biggest annual gospel event on the Ghanaian showbiz calendar is currently underway with a spirit-filled atmosphere.

This year’s event, which happens to be a virtual concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place at the Silicon Lodge in Accra.

This year’s concert will witness performances from gospel musicians such as Celestine Donkor, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Sax Borsah, Eric Jeshurun and the Multimedia Choir among others.

Despite being virtual, artistes billed for the night have promised a night of spirit-filled music as patrons enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

The event is live on your number one TV channel Adom TV through to about midnight.

The annual Adom Praiz concert, powered by Adom 106.3FM, has over the years seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.

